H-CYTE signs letter of intent to acquire Catheter Precision
Jan. 11, 2022 8:38 AM ETH-CYTE, Inc. (HCYT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- H-CYTE (OTCQB:HCYT) has entered into a letter of intent to acquire medical device company, Catheter Precision.
- The transaction is subject to a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions and is likely to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- Focused on the cardiac electrophysiology market, Catheter Precision has developed two cost-effective, technologies to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Validated with clinical data, patent protection, peer-reviewed publications and strong physician support, the FDA approved devices fall into a high gross margin, razor/razor blade revenue model allowing the leveraging of existing reimbursement codes, existing regulatory approvals and low-risk future approvals.