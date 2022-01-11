Sterling Bancorp invests in venture fund JAM FINTOP Blockchain

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) invests in JAM FINTOP Blockchain, a venture fund that will focus its investment on blockchain infrastructure providers.
  • Shares of STL rise 1% in pre-market trading.
  • Sterling is one of a group of investors in the fund which includes Figure Technologies and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR), and will sit on the JAM FINTOP Blockchain Committee.
  • "Blockchain has the potential to transform the financial system and we are actively exploring specific use cases that align to our long tern strategic priorities and advance our innovation agenda," said Sterling Bancorp CFO Bea Ordonez.
  • In mid-December, Sterling Bancorp invested in Goalsetter.
