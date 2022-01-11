GSK, Vir to provide U.S. with 600K additional doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab
Jan. 11, 2022 8:47 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) have brokered a deal with the U.S. government to provide an additional 600K doses of sotrovimab, an experimental treatment for early COVID-19.
- The doses will be delivered throughout this quarter. The agreement includes an option for the government to purchase additional doses of Q2 2022.
- Including today's announcement, GSK and Vir have signed agreements for 1.7M doses of sotrovimab around the world.
- Data released last month found that the monocolonal antibody is effective against the Omicron variant.