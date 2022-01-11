BofA's Mayo sees banks' net interest income growth at best in three decades
Jan. 11, 2022 8:43 AM ET
- The Federal Reserve's latest bank loan data reinforces Bank of America Securities' "NII [net interest income] to the sky" theme for U.S. banks, equity analyst Mike Mayo says in a note.
- Q4 total loan growth rose at 2% on consumer, real estate, and better-than-expected core commercial loans, which excludes PPP loans, he said.
- That should bolster revenue for banks including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), regional banks, and others, he added.
- "Conclusion: we expect better loan growth guidance when earnings are reported later this week and next week," Mayo writes.
- Note that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are scheduled to report Q4 earnings on Friday, Jan. 14.
- Mayo sees the banks benefitting from the best NII growth in more than three decades.
- "Deployment of record cash and dry powder helps both NII and NIM [net interest margin], especially with loan growth now accelerating," the analyst said.
- In premarket trading, the big bank stocks are mostly in the red: Bank of America (BAC) -0.4%, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) roughly flat, Wells Fargo (WFC) -0.1%, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) -0.1%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), -0.3%.
- Truist (TFC) rises 0.5% premarket, U.S. Bancorp (USB) -0.2%, and PNC Financial (PNC) is unchanged.
- Yesterday, the 10-year Treasury yield touched as high as 1.81% on the prospect of the Fed raising rates.
- The major banks' stocks fared well in trading on Monday as Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to hike rates four times this year and JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon see more than four rate hikes.