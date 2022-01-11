Jiuzi Holdings surges as subsidiary signs agreement with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce
Jan. 11, 2022 8:46 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles ("Zhejiang Jiuzi"), has entered into a two-year strategic cooperation pact with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co. Ltd. ("Zhongtongji"), a leading domestic E-Commerce and retail services provider founded by senior management of ZTO Express.
- Pursuant to the pact, Zhejiang Jiuzi and Zhongtongji will jointly explore application of new energy delivery vehicles in an effort to promote the idea of "green" logistics.
- The two parties will also work proactively to propose new initiatives for the cooperation in order to fulfill their respective strategic plans and business goals, which include marketing, resource sharing, and staffing and technological support.
- Shares are up 9.85% PM.