SmartRent provides business update
Jan. 11, 2022 8:47 AM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SmartRent (NASDAQ:SMRT) provided an operational update wherein, Units Deployed for Q4 and FY 2021 were ~51,000 and 167,000, respectively, increasing by ~69% and 100% Y/Y.
- Units Booked rose 42% Y/Y to ~84,000 for Q4 and 95% Y/Y for FY to ~219,000.
- Also, increased customer base by 62% Y/Y from 142 to 230 customers and completed acquisition of iQuue, which adds 16,000 Deployed Units and 100,000 Committed Units and expects to contribute ~$2M in ARR during 2022.
- For FY 2021, the Co. expects to report total revenue in the range of $106-$109M, beating previously provided revenue range of $100-$105M.
- Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We closed the year on a strong note exceeding both our 161,000 Units Deployed target as well as our revised revenue guidance.”