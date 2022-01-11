SmartRent provides business update

Jan. 11, 2022 8:47 AM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SmartRent (NASDAQ:SMRT) provided an operational update wherein, Units Deployed for Q4 and FY 2021 were ~51,000 and 167,000, respectively, increasing by ~69% and 100% Y/Y.
  • Units Booked rose 42% Y/Y to ~84,000 for Q4 and 95% Y/Y for FY to ~219,000.
  • Also, increased customer base by 62% Y/Y from 142 to 230 customers and completed acquisition of iQuue, which adds 16,000 Deployed Units and 100,000 Committed Units and expects to contribute ~$2M in ARR during 2022.
  • For FY 2021, the Co. expects to report total revenue in the range of $106-$109M, beating previously provided revenue range of $100-$105M.
  • Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We closed the year on a strong note exceeding both our 161,000 Units Deployed target as well as our revised revenue guidance.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.