RE/MAX announces $100M stock buyback plan, CEO transition
Jan. 11, 2022 8:48 AM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) has announced a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $100M of its common stock.
- Additionally, company CEO Adam Contos has decided to step down from the role and leave the company effective March 31, 2022 to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors. Contos held the role since 2018. He will also step down from the company's Board.
- Board member Stephen Joyce has been elected to serve as CEO on an interim basis.
- To facilitate the transition, Contos and Joyce will serve as Co-CEO beginning March 1, 2022.
- The company's Board expects to form a CEO search committee to identify a permanent CEO replacement and to retain an executive search firm to assist with the process.
- Furthermore, Bailey has been named President and CEO of RE/MAX brand and Ward Morrison has been named President and CEO of Motto Mortgage and wemlo effective immediately.
- RMAX -1.64% pre-market