CNOOC guidance - capex flat, production rising, peak domestic production 2030
Jan. 11, 2022 8:48 AM ETCEOHFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) (OTCPK:CEOHF) provided multi-year guidance overnight, highlighting increasing production growth on flat capex, as a number of flagship projects come online.
- In 2022 the 220kb/d Liza phase II ramps up, CNOOC holds 25%, as does the 170kb/d Mero project in Brazil where CNOOC holds 10%.
- In total, production is expected to rise 6% YoY in 2022, while production is anticipated to grow ~20% by 2024.
- CNOOC has been a source of domestic production growth in China, even as total China oil production appears to have peaked in 2014; CNOOC sees their oil production volumes in Country peaking in 2030.
- CNOOC sees oil balances as tight in 2022, with demand returning to pre-pandemic levels.