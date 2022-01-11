Vir Biotechnology jumps 8% on purchase agreement of Sotrovimab by the US government
Jan. 11, 2022 8:52 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The US Government to purchase from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19.
- This will enable further nationwide access to sotrovimab for patients.
- The additional doses will be delivered throughout Q1 2022.
- This agreement is an amendment to earlier commitments announced with the US government in November 2021.
- Overall, both companies have received binding agreements for the sale of ~1.7M doses of sotrovimab worldwide.
- Sotrovimab was granted Emergency Use Authorization (or EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) in May 2021, as an investigational single-dose intravenous infusion SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody.
- Both companies expect to manufacture ~2M doses globally in H1 2022 and additional doses in H2 of the year.
- Vir Biotechnology jumps 8% during pre-market.