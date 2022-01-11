Vir Biotechnology jumps 8% on purchase agreement of Sotrovimab by the US government

Antibodies attacking SARS-CoV-2 virus

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US Government to purchase from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19.
  • This will enable further nationwide access to sotrovimab for patients.
  • The additional doses will be delivered throughout Q1 2022.
  • This agreement is an amendment to earlier commitments announced with the US government in November 2021.
  • Overall, both companies have received binding agreements for the sale of ~1.7M doses of sotrovimab worldwide.
  • Sotrovimab was granted Emergency Use Authorization (or EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) in May 2021, as an investigational single-dose intravenous infusion SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody.
  • Both companies expect to manufacture ~2M doses globally in H1 2022 and additional doses in H2 of the year.
  • Vir Biotechnology jumps 8% during pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.