Jan. 11, 2022

  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) +2% pre-market after its Eve unit unveiled a deal with U.K.-based aircraft operating leasing company Falko Regional Aircraft for a potential order of 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
  • The agreement also includes a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of urban air mobility missions.
  • Falko says it chose Eve as its partner due to "Embraer's long record for certifying trusted aircraft for over 52 years."
  • Eve recently announced plans to list on the NYSE through a merger with Zanite Acquisition Corp.
