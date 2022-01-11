Embraer wins deal for potential order for 200 flying taxis
Jan. 11, 2022 8:53 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) +2% pre-market after its Eve unit unveiled a deal with U.K.-based aircraft operating leasing company Falko Regional Aircraft for a potential order of 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
- The agreement also includes a commercial partnership to develop a global network of eVTOL operators in support of urban air mobility missions.
- Falko says it chose Eve as its partner due to "Embraer's long record for certifying trusted aircraft for over 52 years."
- Eve recently announced plans to list on the NYSE through a merger with Zanite Acquisition Corp.