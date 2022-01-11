Shake Shack estimates Q4 prelim revenue growth at 29%

Jan. 11, 2022 8:51 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Shake Shack To Raise Prices As Inflation Continues To Rise

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Ahead of presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) the company sees total revenue of $203.3M (+29% Y/Y) in Q4 and $739.9M (+41.5% Y/Y) in FY21.
  • Shack sales continued to recover with Q4 same-shack sales growth of +20.8% compared to 2020 and +2.2% from 2019 levels.
  • Shack-level operating profit margin expected to be ~16% of Shack sales in Q4.
  • Licensed revenue in Q4 increased 6.8% to $7.4M from year ago levels.
  • In Q4, the company opened 19 net system-wide Shacks (13 net domestic company-operated Shacks and 6 net licensed Shacks); it opened 36 new company-operated Shacks in 2021 with unit development targeted to accelerate to 45-50 openings in 2022.
  • SHAK trading 8.4% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.