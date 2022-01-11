Shake Shack estimates Q4 prelim revenue growth at 29%
Jan. 11, 2022 8:51 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ahead of presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) the company sees total revenue of $203.3M (+29% Y/Y) in Q4 and $739.9M (+41.5% Y/Y) in FY21.
- Shack sales continued to recover with Q4 same-shack sales growth of +20.8% compared to 2020 and +2.2% from 2019 levels.
- Shack-level operating profit margin expected to be ~16% of Shack sales in Q4.
- Licensed revenue in Q4 increased 6.8% to $7.4M from year ago levels.
- In Q4, the company opened 19 net system-wide Shacks (13 net domestic company-operated Shacks and 6 net licensed Shacks); it opened 36 new company-operated Shacks in 2021 with unit development targeted to accelerate to 45-50 openings in 2022.
- SHAK trading 8.4% higher premarket.