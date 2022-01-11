CACI wins $514M task order to upgrade OSP infrastructure across U.S. Army sites

Jan. 11, 2022 8:55 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has won a five-year single-award task order to modernize U.S. Army networks.
  • The task order has a one-year base term and four one-year options, with a potential value of $514M. It was awarded under the GSA's Alliant 2 contract vehicle.
  • Under the order, CACI will provide network modernization of outside plant (OSP) infrastructure and facilities across major U.S. Army locations within the continental U.S. Specifically, it will engineer, furnish, install, and test (EFI&T) a turnkey solution to upgrade the existing OSP infrastructure and facilities at a minimum of 40 different military installations using industry best practices.
