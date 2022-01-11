Sen. Rubio says Intel shouldn't get CHIPS funding after China Xinjiang report
Jan. 11, 2022 8:57 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he believes that Intel shouldn't get funding to support production of semiconductors to compete with China after a report that the company removed reference to Xinjiang in a letter to suppliers.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is said to have removed references to the Chinese region of Xinjiang from an open letter it sent suppliers last month, according to a WSJ report.
- Intel late last month apologized for asking suppliers to stop sourcing goods from Xinjiang because of alleged human rights abuses after the chipmaker received blowback from China over the comments. Intel has since removed the reference to Xinjiang in the letter to supplier, the WSJ reported.
- “Intel’s cowardice is yet another predictable consequence of economic reliance on China,” Rubio said in a statement. “Instead of humiliating apologies and self-censorship, companies should move their supply chains to countries that do not use slave labor or commit genocide. If companies like Intel continue to obscure the facts about U.S. law just to appease the Chinese Communist Party then they should be ineligible for any funding under the CHIPS Act.”
