Beam Global receives order from national passenger railroad lender

Jan. 11, 2022 8:58 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced that a leading national passenger railway company has ordered the EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system to charge fleet electric vehicles at its headquarters.
  • The EV ARC system fits in a standard parking space, without reducing available parking, and is equipped with an Enel X JuiceBox Pro EV charging station.
  • The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.
  • Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to customer budgets.
  • Shares are up 2.86% PM.
