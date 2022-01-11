Fusion Pharma collaborates with Pepscan to develop peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Pepscan Therapeutics B.V. to discover novel, peptide-based radiopharmaceuticals for the
  • Under the agreement, Fusion has global rights to develop and commercialize any peptides discovered under the collaboration.
  • Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966 targeting FGFR3 and FPI-2059, a small molecule recently acquired from Ipsen, targeting NTSR1.
