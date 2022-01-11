PPG to invest more than $10M to expand OEM coatings production in Germany

Jan. 11, 2022 8:58 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PPG (NYSE:PPG) will invest more than $10M to expand production of automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings at its site in Weingarten, Germany.
  • Expected to be complete in Q2 2022, PPG is constructing a 10,000 sq. ft. addition to its existing facility with a capacity to produce more than 5,000 metric tons of waterborne basecoats/year.
  • Waterborne technology replaces the solvents found in traditional basecoats with distilled water, providing less odor and improved air quality in the work environment for both PPG and its customers.
  • These investments will help PPG lower its operational carbon footprint in total by more than 1,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent/year.
