Crawford United buys Reverso Pumps, Separ Filter of the Americas
Jan. 11, 2022 8:59 AM ETCrawford United Corporation (CRAWA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Crawford United (OTCPK:CRAWA) has acquired Davie, Florida-based Reverso Pumps and Separ Filter of the Americas.
- The acquisitions are expected to add ~$5M in annualized revenue to Crawford United and be immediately accretive to earnings.
- Reverso Pumps manufactures oil change systems, fuel and oil transfer pumps, fuel primers, fuel polishing systems and automatic outboard engine flushing systems used in marine, defense, power generation, and data storage applications.
- Separ of the Americas is the exclusive North and South American distributor of the German-engineered Separ diesel fuel filtration products manufactured by the Willibrord Lösing Filtertechnik Company in Hattingen, Germany.
- Brian Powers, CEO of Crawford United, stated, "Reverso and Separ are strategically important to our growing presence in the marine and defense markets. These acquisitions will expand our offerings and diversify our customer base in these important market segments."