Iteris awarded $6.8M subcontract by Parsons Corporation
Jan. 11, 2022 9:01 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI), PSNBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) awarded a three year $6.8M subcontract by Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to provide design, implementation and integration support for the upgrade and expansion of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority ((LA Metro)).
- Under the terms Iteris will enhance connected bus signal priority technology for Greater LA area, which serves nearly 10 million LA Metro riders a year, covering over 83 square miles of Los Angeles County communities.
- Project, led by Parsons Corp, represents Iteris’ commitment to leveraging vehicle-to-infrastructure technology and cloud-enabled managed services to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability for public transit networks nationwide.
- The program brings total deployments of Iteris transit signal priority services to over 600 signalized intersections in the region.