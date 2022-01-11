Cognition Therapeutics highlights upcoming milestones with Alzheimer’s in focus
Jan. 11, 2022 9:01 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) has added ~8.3% on below-average volume after the company announced its clinical milestones for 2022.
- During the year, Purchase, New York-based biopharma company expects to advance its Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) study involving 540 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The trial funded by an $81M grant from National Institute on Aging (NIA) is designed to assess cognition and biomarkers.
- Cognition (CGTX) also plans to enroll the final cohort in its ongoing SHINE trial for 120 patients with mild-to-moderate AD. The trial, backed by a $30M grant from the NIA, has already demonstrated clinically and statistically significant results.
- Meanwhile, with the Phase 2 dry AMD study and DLB studies, the company expects to broaden its pipeline.
- Further advancements are also planned for preclinical work on two σ-2 modulators against Parkinson’s disease. The program is supported by a grant from Michael J. Fox Foundation.
- See the latest presentation on the company’s clinical program.