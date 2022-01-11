Cognition Therapeutics highlights upcoming milestones with Alzheimer’s in focus

Jan. 11, 2022 9:01 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Empty asphalt road and New year 2022 concept. Driving on an empty road in the mountains to upcoming 2022. Concept for success and passing time.

DaLiu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) has added ~8.3% on below-average volume after the company announced its clinical milestones for 2022.
  • During the year, Purchase, New York-based biopharma company expects to advance its Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC) study involving 540 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The trial funded by an $81M grant from National Institute on Aging (NIA) is designed to assess cognition and biomarkers.
  • Cognition (CGTX) also plans to enroll the final cohort in its ongoing SHINE trial for 120 patients with mild-to-moderate AD. The trial, backed by a $30M grant from the NIA, has already demonstrated clinically and statistically significant results.
  • Meanwhile, with the Phase 2 dry AMD study and DLB studies, the company expects to broaden its pipeline.
  • Further advancements are also planned for preclinical work on two σ-2 modulators against Parkinson’s disease. The program is supported by a grant from Michael J. Fox Foundation.
  • See the latest presentation on the company’s clinical program.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.