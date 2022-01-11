Antares Pharma reports positive results from Phase I ATRS-1902 study for adrenal crisis
Jan. 11, 2022 9:04 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announces positive results from a Phase I study for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis.
- Acute adrenal crisis is a life-threatening state caused by insufficient levels of cortisol, which is a hormone produced and released by the adrenal gland.
- The results of the Phase I cross-over study met its primary objective showing ATRS-1902 (100 mg) delivered a comparable pharmacokinetic profile to Solu-Cortef (100 mg), the reference-listed drug, in 32 healthy adults.
- ATRS-1902 was safe and well tolerated.
- The company anticipates starting ATRS-1902 pivotal clinical study in Q2 2022.
- "As we remain focused on strengthening our clinical development pipeline, we expect to file the 505(b)(2) NDA with the FDA by the end of 2022 assuming the successful completion of the pivotal study and an additional human factor study,” commented Dr. Peter Richardson, Chief Medical Officer of Antares Pharma.