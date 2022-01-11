Take-Two downgraded at MoffettNathanson on 'surprising' Zynga acquisition
Jan. 11, 2022 9:05 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), ZNGAAAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is getting a downgrade from MoffettNathanson after the company announced on Monday that it would spend $12.7 billion to acquire Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), which came as a "surprise" to the investment firm, causing concern about the company's organic growth.
- Analyst Clay Griffin lowered his rating to neutral, but kept his $170 price target, noting that Take-Two (TTWO) has always been about organic growth, using its new and existing intellectual property to drive revenue and earnings. But with the announcement that it wants to acquire Zynga (ZNGA), it's possible that thesis is no longer intact, Griffin concedes.
- "And with such a departure for TTWO, it’s impossible to not be concerned about the health of the original thesis: that an expanded pipeline of games, predominantly from its core competency (and stable of IP) in AAA console/PC titles, would lead to margin expansion and superior cash flow growth," Griffin wrote in a note to investors. "Perhaps that piece is still intact, but perhaps it’s not. It is, though, now part of a bigger, and undeniably different story."
- On Monday, Take-Two (TTWO) announced that it was acquiring Zynga (ZNGA) as it looks to expand its mobile offerings.
- Take-Two (TTWO) shares are down slightly to $142.28 on Tuesday after falling more than 13% following the news.
- Griffin added that Take-Two's stance on mobile gaming and free-to-play has "evolved quite a lot over the last couple of years," but with the Zynga deal, it's clear there's been a "dramatic change of heart."
- The analyst also said that Zynga and the broader mobile market are at the precipice of a deep change in profitability and concerns about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Identifier for Advertisers are "in the rear view" and they are able to workaround it, but the deal now puts Take-Two head-first into mobile publishing, which "represents a huge shift in the Take-Two story precisely at the time when we were supposed to start seeing evidence of the original thesis playing out."
- Speaking with CNBC on Monday, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said the deal presents a "transformative" opportunity to drive further into mobile gaming. Zelnick added the acquisition would mean that 50% of its net bookings will come from mobile and free-play offerings, the fastest-growing segments of the gaming industry.