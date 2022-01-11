Wanderport announces cancellation of 10M common shares
Jan. 11, 2022 9:05 AM ETWanderport Corporation (WDRP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Wanderport (OTCPK:WDRP) has reached an agreement to secure and cancel 10M common shares, thereby reducing total outstanding shares to 680,533,333.
- To further the Company’s effort to improve the balance sheet, the Company is in talks with other shareholders to acquire and cancel additional shares. The company expects the subsequent share reduction to be accomplished later this month.
- As a near term goal, the Company seek to elevate its operations and uplist to a fully reporting company.
- The Company’s new focus is on offering practical solutions based on blockchain, cryptocurrency and metaverse.
- The solutions will aim at improving the way people stay healthy, learn and conduct commerce.
- Source: Press Release