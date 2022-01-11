Fluidigm rallies on Q4 prelim revenue exceeding prior guidance
Jan. 11, 2022 9:05 AM ETFluidigm Corporation (FLDM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) rallies 13% higher premarket after it indicated Q4 revenue to range between $38 to $38.3M which is exceeding the company's prior guidance range of $31 to $34M.
- Base product and service revenue is estimated to be in between $35.1 to $35.4M, or a Y/Y growth of ~13%–14%.
- For FY21, revenue is seen ranging between $130.3 to $130.6M ahead of its prior guidance range of $123 to $127M; base product and service revenue seen between $111.9 to $112.2M marking a Y/Y growth of ~12%.
- In 2021, the company launched new instrument platforms which include CyTOF XT; it contributed ~$10M to base product and service revenue.