Butterfly Network rises 8% on raising FY guidance
Jan. 11, 2022 9:09 AM ETButterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) announces preliminary Q4 revenue anticipated to be in the range of ~$17.9M-18.9M, an increase of ~14% to 21% over the same quarter last year.
- FY revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $61.5M- $62.5M, an increase of ~33% to 35% over full year 2020.
- On November 15, 2021, the company issued revenue guidance of $60M-62M.
- University of Rochester Medical Center and Butterfly Network will work together to deploy Butterfly iQ+ across the URMC clinical enterprise.
- Shares +8% during pre-market