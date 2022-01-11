Butterfly Network rises 8% on raising FY guidance

  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) announces preliminary Q4 revenue anticipated to be in the range of ~$17.9M-18.9M, an increase of ~14% to 21% over the same quarter last year.
  • FY revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $61.5M- $62.5M, an increase of ~33% to 35% over full year 2020.
  • On November 15, 2021, the company issued revenue guidance of $60M-62M.
  • University of Rochester Medical Center and Butterfly Network will work together to deploy Butterfly iQ+ across the URMC clinical enterprise.
  • Read more about the stock by SA contributor who writes, 'Butterfly Network: Investor Pain Is A Trader's Gain'
  • Shares +8% during pre-market
