Apollo debt fund launches with $1B+ in assets under management
Jan. 11, 2022 9:09 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a fund managed by private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), launches with more than $1B in assets under management.
- The fund invests primarily in directly originated assets, including debt securities and large-cap origination.
- On Friday, the Apollo Debt Solutions broke escrow with ~$657M in equity net proceeds for its continuous public offering. The fund issued and sold 26,258,912 shares of beneficial interest in the offering; it will continue selling shares in the offering on a monthly basis.
- Previously, (Dec. 29, 2021) Apollo funds closed its first investment for $816M.