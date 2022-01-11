Deep Green Waste & Recycling signs LOI to acquire FoamShield’s business and assets
Jan. 11, 2022 9:10 AM ETDeep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (DGWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Deep Green Waste & Recycling (OTCQB:DGWR) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the assets of FoamShield and Martin International Industries from William R. Martin, including related patents and other associated intellectual property.
- These entities are environmental remediation and abatement solutions companies whose products, equipment and consulting services assist with the cleanup of asbestos and other toxic materials.
- The FoamShield patented product was developed primarily for the asbestos and demolition industry using biodegradable chemicals that are safe for humans and the environment.
- The company expects to sign a definitive asset purchase agreement immediately after satisfactorily completing its due diligence.