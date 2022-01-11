SurgePays reports 30K mobile broadbrand subscribers as of Dec. 31

Jan. 11, 2022 9:12 AM ETSurgepays Inc. (SURG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) has announced over 70% month over month revenue growth in its mobile broadband subscriber business SurgePhone Wireless, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary.
  • In Aug. 2021, SurgePhone began a limited launch of its mobile broadband rollout and generated $115,212 in revenue in four states. As of Dec. 31, 2021, total subscribers increased to ~30,000 in seven states.
  • The mobile broadband channel has gone from zero to nearly $3M in monthly revenue in less than six months and positioned for continued hyper-growth in 2022 with a goal of achieving over 0.2M subscriber activations.
  • SURG shares up 4.21% premarket at $1.98.
