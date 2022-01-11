The ONE Group jumps 7% on record quarterly and annual revenues
Jan. 11, 2022 9:13 AM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global hospitality firm The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is up 6.72% pre-market after it reported prelim sales results for Q4 and FY21.
- For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, total GAAP revenue grew ~86.4% Y/Y to a record ~$83.9M, with consolidated comparable sales up 49.8% compared to the same period in 2019.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $77.62M.
- For full year, total GAAP revenues are estimated to be ~$277M, up around 95.1% Y/Y.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the year is $270.73M.
- CEO update: "We generated substantial comparable sales increases compared to both 2020 and 2019 as guests chose to celebrate their holidays experiencing our highly differentiated VIBE dining offerings. The strong comparable sales drove our average weekly volumes during the quarter to $338,000 and $108,000 for STK and Kona Grill respectively. Our continued performance strengthens our leadership position in the high-end and polished casual segments. In addition, we are building a robust pipeline for new development opportunities for both STK and Kona Grill. We are incredibly grateful to our team for making this all possible and look forward to an even better 2022."