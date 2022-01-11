LendingClub grabs Buy rating at Seaport on benefits of bank acquisition
Jan. 11, 2022 9:13 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock rises 1.0% in premarket trading after Seaport Research analyst Bill Ryan initiates coverage with a Buy rating as the company's valuation resets to "that of a growth financial stock."
- Sets price target of $35, based on 13x Seaport's 2023 EPS estimate of $2.70.
- LendingClub's (LC) acquisition of Radius Bank in January 2021 transformed the company's economics with lower cost/stable funding sources, the elimination of origination fees to third parties and the steady interest income it gets from keeping ~20% of its originated loans, Ryan explains in a note to clients.
- "We see significant growth opportunity as the company reopens its installment lending channels and builds off a very small portfolio base, which will be complemented through growth in new areas like auto finance and planned larger ticket purchases such as elective medical procedures," the analyst said.
- Ryan's recommendation is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
- See improvement in LendingClub's operating income over the past few quarters in graph below.
- SA contributor IP Banking Research has been an aggressive buyer of LendingClub (LC) in recent sessions, citing predictable net interest income growth as the company retains assets on its balance sheet.