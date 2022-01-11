Rivian Automotive is defended by Mizuho as shares slump to IPO price

Jan. 11, 2022 9:14 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments

Electric Vehicle Company Rivian Sets IPO

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Mizuho Americas weighs in on the departure of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) COO Rod Coates.
  • Analysts Vijay Rakesh and Jason Getz say they believe the departure had been planned for some time.
  • "We believe RIVN continues to progress to the next stage of its global expansion runway as it looks to Europe and scales its manufacturing. We also note RIVN filed an 8-K after the close stating it hit its DecQ production target with 1,015 vehicles manufactured (R1T/R1S/EDV), slightly above consensus of 1,010, and ~920 vehicles delivered."
  • Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Rivian (RIVN) and continues to see the EV startup as positioned well on a long-term secular EV roadmap. Rivian is noted to be focusing on the key markets of SUVs and pickup trucks that make up ~70% of U.S. vehicle sales with premium margins, as well as commercial delivery EV vans, which is a segment seen growing as e-commerce continues to see global adoption.
  • Mizuho's price target of $145 on Rivian (RIVN) reps more than 80% upside from the current level. Shares of RIVN are down 4.10% premarket to $78.10 after shedding 5.61% yesterday amid a broad EV stock selloff.
