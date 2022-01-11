Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Jan. 11, 2022 9:14 AM ETPSX, PBF, MPC, VLO, RDS.A, XOM, COM, HFCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Business Trends Graphs and charts. Dollar sign with rocket

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).
  • In updating estimates, Read flags wider differentials, better diesel margins, lower RINs costs and in-line volumes as sequential tailwinds for the space.
  • Seasonal headwinds from gasoline margins and higher natural gas costs were sequential headwinds for the space.
  • Q4 EPS estimates for Marathon (NYSE:MPC), PBF (NYSE:PBF), Phillips (NYSE:PSX), and Valero (NYSE:VLO) all move higher with this morning's note; Holly (NYSE:HFC) is the only outlier, as planned and unplanned outages result in Wells taking Q4 estimates lower.
  • The update is particularly welcome, after Exxon pointed to lower downstream earnings on the back of lower refining margins (excluding derivative impacts).
  • Shell (RDS.A) flagged higher "indicative" refining margins; however, indicated that "refining and trading earnings" are expected to be negative in the quarter.
  • As the below chart of Valero (VLO) earnings revisions indicates, Read is not alone, as most analysts see improving fundamentals as the industry emerges from Covid travel restrictions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.