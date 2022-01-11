Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher
Jan. 11, 2022 9:14 AM ETPSX, PBF, MPC, VLO, RDS.A, XOM, COM, HFCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).
- In updating estimates, Read flags wider differentials, better diesel margins, lower RINs costs and in-line volumes as sequential tailwinds for the space.
- Seasonal headwinds from gasoline margins and higher natural gas costs were sequential headwinds for the space.
- Q4 EPS estimates for Marathon (NYSE:MPC), PBF (NYSE:PBF), Phillips (NYSE:PSX), and Valero (NYSE:VLO) all move higher with this morning's note; Holly (NYSE:HFC) is the only outlier, as planned and unplanned outages result in Wells taking Q4 estimates lower.
- The update is particularly welcome, after Exxon pointed to lower downstream earnings on the back of lower refining margins (excluding derivative impacts).
- Shell (RDS.A) flagged higher "indicative" refining margins; however, indicated that "refining and trading earnings" are expected to be negative in the quarter.
- As the below chart of Valero (VLO) earnings revisions indicates, Read is not alone, as most analysts see improving fundamentals as the industry emerges from Covid travel restrictions.