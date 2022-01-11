Cue Health gains 4% after reporting preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue above consensus
Jan. 11, 2022 9:15 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) perks up 4% premarket after announcing preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue.
- Q4 2021 revenue of $188M to $193M (consensus $164.01M), compared with $13M in fourth quarter 2020. The revenue reflects increased customer diversification, with total private sector revenue outpacing total public sector revenue.
- FY21 revenue of $613M to $618M (consensus $588.91M), compared with $23M in FY20.
- Cash and cash equivalents of ~$412M as of December 31, 2021.
- "In the quarter, we continued to add major healthcare institutions, hospital systems and providers as well as onboarded Cardinal Health and McKesson as authorized distributors of Cue. We launched several major enterprise partnerships such as our partnership with Air Canada," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue.