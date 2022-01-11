Cue Health gains 4% after reporting preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue above consensus

Jan. 11, 2022 9:15 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Ten years from 2021 to 2030 on highway road and white marking lines in the forest

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) perks up 4% premarket after announcing preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue.
  • Q4 2021 revenue of $188M to $193M (consensus $164.01M), compared with $13M in fourth quarter 2020. The revenue reflects increased customer diversification, with total private sector revenue outpacing total public sector revenue.
  • FY21 revenue of $613M to $618M (consensus $588.91M), compared with $23M in FY20.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of ~$412M as of December 31, 2021.
  • "In the quarter, we continued to add major healthcare institutions, hospital systems and providers as well as onboarded Cardinal Health and McKesson as authorized distributors of Cue. We launched several major enterprise partnerships such as our partnership with Air Canada," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.