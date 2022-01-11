AbbVie reaffirms more than $15B in Rinvoq, Skyrizi sales in 2025
Jan. 11, 2022 9:22 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) has confirmed that it expects at least $7.5B a piece in Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab) sales in 2025.
- The company says that the Rinvoq sales guidance is due to lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following recent label changes, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive phase 3 study results.
- The Skyrizi guidance is based on expected continued strong performance in psoriasis.
- Last week, AbbVie submitted supplemental applications in the U.S. and EU for Rinvoq for axial spondyloarthritis.