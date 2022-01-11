Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones sees 'tough sledding' for pandemic high fliers amid signs of bubble
- Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said Tuesday that he sees "tough sledding" for stocks that have rallied dramatically since the start of the pandemic, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tamp down inflation.
- Speaking to CNBC, the CIO of Tudor Investment warned that the Fed will have trouble unwinding "what by many appearances are a financial bubble." Jones expressed concern for the market over the next couple of years, saying he was "nervous because we're at such lofty heights."
- "The things that performed the best since March of 2020 are going to probably perform the worst in this tightening cycle," he said.
- Jones explained that rising interest rates will put pressure on valuations for stocks, as investors decide how much they are willing to pay for more speculative shares. As a result, names that got a boost from the Fed's easy-money policies and government stimulus efforts will likely face headwinds in the new environment.
- "We're getting ready to see a major shift and it's going to have a lot of consequences for a variety of asset prices," he said.
- "Clearly, all the inflation trades of the pandemic area are going to be challenged right now," the Tudor Investment CIO added.
- The famed trader argued that part of the headwinds for stocks will come from the fact that the Fed needs to "play catch-up" after remaining dovish too long and allowing inflation pressures to build up.
- As a result, he expects the central bank to get aggressive about its more hawkish stance.
- "I don't think [Fed Chair Jerome Powell] can catch up fast enough to try to deal with the inflation problem he has right now," Jones said.
- Jones also commented on the release of the JUST 100 list, a ranking of the most just companies as compiled by the billionaire's JUST Capital.
- The list is topped by Alphabet, with Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Bank of America rounding out the top five.
- Jones said the list shows that applying just policies, like providing good wages and engaging in community support, not only helps society but lead to strong financial results as well.
- Jones has long warned that the Fed's slow response to inflation could lead to problems down the road. See why he described a "very bleak picture" of inflation back in October.