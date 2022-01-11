State Street Global Advisors launches three ESG ETFs

Jan. 11, 2022 9:22 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT), ESIX, RDMX, REMGBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

ESG cardboard text with decorated papercut plant

Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

  • State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), publicized the unveiling of three new environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ETFs.
  • State Street's new funds are the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX), and SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG).
  • Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors, stated: "As ESG awareness and education improves, investors are increasingly seeking to integrate best-in-class solutions across their entire portfolio."
  • ESIX aims to provide exposure to stocks that meet specific ESG sustainability criteria while maintaining a similar overall weight to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
  • RDMX is constructed to offer exposure to large and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside of the US that display certain ESG characteristics.
  • REMG seeks to provide investors exposure to large and mid-cap businesses in emerging markets that also exhibit certain ESG factors.
  • Moreover, from an expense ratio viewpoint, ESIX and RDMX will come with a cost of 0.12%, and REMG has a ratio of 0.16%.
  • For market participants that are looking to gain more understanding and awareness of the ESG market, tune in and listen to Ari Polychronopoulos, Partner, Product Management & Head of ESG at Research Affiliates, in a Let's Talk ETFs Podcast.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.