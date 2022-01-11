State Street Global Advisors launches three ESG ETFs
- State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), publicized the unveiling of three new environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ETFs.
- State Street's new funds are the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX), and SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG).
- Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management at State Street Global Advisors, stated: "As ESG awareness and education improves, investors are increasingly seeking to integrate best-in-class solutions across their entire portfolio."
- ESIX aims to provide exposure to stocks that meet specific ESG sustainability criteria while maintaining a similar overall weight to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
- RDMX is constructed to offer exposure to large and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside of the US that display certain ESG characteristics.
- REMG seeks to provide investors exposure to large and mid-cap businesses in emerging markets that also exhibit certain ESG factors.
- Moreover, from an expense ratio viewpoint, ESIX and RDMX will come with a cost of 0.12%, and REMG has a ratio of 0.16%.
