T2 Biosystems sees Q4 revenue ahead of consensus
Jan. 11, 2022 9:23 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is +5.77% pre-market after the company reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $6.6M, including fourth quarter product revenue of $4M.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $5.40M.
- FY21 revenue were $27.7M (+53% Y/Y). That includes product revenue of $16.7M (+43% Y/Y).
- Consensus revenue estimates for the year is $26.50M.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash totaled $33.7M.
- CEO update: "We made considerable progress across the business throughout 2021, including a 53% increase in total revenue, a 43% increase in product revenue, continued improvement in product gross margins, and meaningful advances across our new product pipeline. Heading into 2022, we believe we are well-positioned to accelerate product sales growth, including the number of T2Dx Instruments and the sales of our sepsis test panels."
- The company plans to report its Q4 and FY21 financial results in early March 2022.