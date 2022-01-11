Meten begins prelim trial operation of crypto mining business in Pennsylvania
Jan. 11, 2022 9:23 AM ETMETXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Meten (NASDAQ:METX) said it started prelim. trial operation of the cryptocurrency mining business in Pennsylvania, U.S.
- METX procured 147 cryptocurrency mining machines with approx. total computing power of 14P, which have been put into the commercial trial operation.
- The firm will scale up its mining machines to increase computing power capacity to reach 135P.
- METX expects all miners to be fully operational in Jan.
The firm has also begun building mines in Canada and the U.S.
METX expects to operate its mining business in these to-be-built mines in North America and provide custody services for other global mining units.