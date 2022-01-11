Amgen collaborates with Arrakis targeting multiple therapeutic areas
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Arrakis Therapeutics announce a research collaboration focused on the discovery and development of RNA degrader therapeutics against a range of difficult-to-drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Arrakis will lead research activities for the identification of RNA-targeted small molecule (rSM) binders against a broad set of targets nominated by Amgen.
- Amgen will pay $75M upfront to Arrakis for five initial programs and will have the option to nominate additional programs.
- For each program, Arrakis will be eligible for additional milestone payments, and royalties up to low double digits.
- Arrakis could potentially receive several billion dollars in future payments if all milestones are met and future program options are exercised.
- Recently, AMGN inked multi-target research collaboration with Generate Biomedicines.