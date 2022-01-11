SentinelOne launches app to integrate with ServiceNow for enhanced security
Jan. 11, 2022
- SentinelOne App (NYSE:S) to be used to serve ServiceNow Security Incident Response (or SIR).
- The integration unites security and IT teams for more effective incident response.
- The app for ServiceNow Security Incident Response syncs threats from SentinelOne into the ServiceNow Incident Response module for a unified security program.
- “Streamlining threat investigation, response, and remediation workflows leads to significant risk reduction. Combining SentinelOne with ServiceNow gives defenders and incident responders the workflows they need to improve remediation across security and IT domains.” said David Baldwin, Product Director, Ecosystem, SentinelOne.
