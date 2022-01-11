Illumina gains as analysts cheer the outlook for 2022
Jan. 11, 2022 9:25 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)PACBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is trading ~4.6% higher in the pre-market after its preliminary revenue for 2021 and 2022 guidance exceeded the consensus on Monday. Many analysts have welcomed the news.
- In reaction, Barclays has upgraded Illumina (ILMN) to Equal Weight from Underweight as the analyst Luke Sergott pointed to 2022 guidance with remarks: “Management decided to body slam our targets we put out last week.” The price target raised to $450 from $350 implies a premium of ~10.4% to the last close.
- Stifel analyst Daniel Arias agrees, noting that the guidance for this year was “stronger than we expected.” Arias is “particularly intrigued” by the company’s decision to develop long-read technology.
- “The appetite for long-read information is strong and getting stronger, so details on accuracy/errors rates that allow for a comparison to PACB HiFi reads to be made will be highly useful,” Arias wrote. Stifel has a Hold rating on Illumina (ILMN) with a per-share target of $480.
- “A long-read platform by Illumina would be negative for PacBio, though PacBio has its own advantage beyond long reads,” noted Piper Sandler’s David Westenberg with an Overweight rating and $450 per share target on the stock.
- Despite a newly-announced collaboration with Google, Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is trading ~11.0% lower in the pre-market after its preliminary financials for Q4 and full-year 2021 fell short of expectations.