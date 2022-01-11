CVD Equipment announces orders exceeded $5M in Q4, $21M in FY21
Jan. 11, 2022 9:27 AM ETCVD Equipment Corporation (CVV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) rallies 8.9% premarket as it announced increased product demand in 2021, with Orders exceeded $5M in Q4 and $21M overall for the year 2021, yielding an increase of 75% Y/Y.
- CVD has seen order growth in all segments and products, including a 100% growth in the CVD equipment portion of the business, with 23 system orders in 2021.
- CVD received two system orders in 2021 to deposit coatings onto powders used in silicon-graphite anodes, including a production system to OneD Battery Sciences and a second for research and material development.
- “Furthermore, we continue to support our aerospace customers and are optimistic that the market segment will recover as air travel increases. Overall, we continue to see encouraging signals that our increased 2021 order rate will continue in 2022”. said Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO.