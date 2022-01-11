IEA subsidiary bags $75M construction services contract
Jan. 11, 2022 9:28 AM ETInfrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- White Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA), has won a $75M contract from Invenergy to provide construction services for the 250-MW Sapphire Sky Wind Project.
- Sapphire Sky Wind Project is a utility-scale wind farm in McLean County, Illinois.
- Under the terms of the contract award, IEA will self-perform the engineering and construction of 64 wind turbines and nearly 20 miles of private-land access roads. The project commenced during Q421, with targeted completion by Q422.
- To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America.
- Shares are trading +3.31% pre-market