IEA subsidiary bags $75M construction services contract

  • White Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA), has won a $75M contract from Invenergy to provide construction services for the 250-MW Sapphire Sky Wind Project.
  • Sapphire Sky Wind Project is a utility-scale wind farm in McLean County, Illinois.
  • Under the terms of the contract award, IEA will self-perform the engineering and construction of 64 wind turbines and nearly 20 miles of private-land access roads. The project commenced during Q421, with targeted completion by Q422.
  • To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across North America.
  • Shares are trading +3.31% pre-market
