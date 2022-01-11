Israel's Pentera raises $150M in latest round, eyes 2024 IPO in US
Jan. 11, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Pentera, a cybersecurity firm based in Israel, has raised $150M in its latest funding round and is considering an IPO in the US.
- The latest funding round brings Pentera’s valuation to $1 billion and was led by K1 Investment Management. The company told Reuters that it believes the latest round will be its last before an IPO, which is being tentatively slated for 2024.
- Formerly known as Pcysys, Pentera specializes in automated security validation, which is used to identify cybersecurity weaknesses before they are exploited. The technology can be used to help ward off a variety of cybersecurity threats, including ransomware.
- Pentera plans to use the latest round of funding to beef up its engineering capabilities and expand into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Around a third of its current clients are based in the US, Reuters said.
