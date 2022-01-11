Endeavour Silver's full-year production tops upper end of guidance

Jan. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) reports Q4 silver production jumped 29% Y/Y to more than 1.44M oz. while gold output totaled 9.4K oz., equaling 2.2M oz. of silver equiv. production.
  • Endeavour attributes the rise in silver production to a 31% increase at the Guanacevi mine and a 42% gain at the Bolanitos mine, offset by the suspension of operations at the El Compas mine.
  • But Q4 gold production fell 25% Y/Y, with a 19% decline in gold production at the Bolanitos mine and the suspension of operations at the El Compas mine offset by a 21% increase at the Guanacevi mine.
  • For the full year, the miner says production totaled 8.3M silver equiv. oz., exceeding the upper range of its guidance of 7.7M-8M silver equiv. oz., revised upward in October, due to the strong performance at Guanacevi with higher grades and tonnage milled.
  • Endeavour Silver reported a Q3 net loss and revenues that missed analyst expectations.
