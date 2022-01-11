RudderStack expands partnership with Braze for deeper customer engagement

Jan. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RudderStack has expanded partnership with Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), featuring its Braze currents source integration, to help companies build more personalized customer engagement experiences.
  • RudderStack’s robust Braze integrations make it easy for brands to ingest their valuable first-party data into and out of the platform in order to power personalized customer experiences in real-time.
  • RudderStack’s new Braze currents integration allows users to stream data out of Braze and send it to their entire stack, including the data warehouse.
  • Using RudderStack and Braze together, users have faster time-to-value because they don’t have to worry about instrumentation and data collection.
  • Shares are up 1.52% PM.
