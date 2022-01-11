Legion Capital expands Reg A+ offering to $75M
Jan. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETLGCPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) announced the re-qualification of its Reg A+ offering to expand maximum capital raise of $75M.
- The Reg A+ offering provides short-term, corporate bonds with maturities of 1, 2, and 3 years, as well as redeemable preferred stock.
- “... we have sold out our original $40M offering and are increasing it to $75M, to meet both ongoing demand for our offerings as well as our plans to continue the growth of our lending business," said Jason Plucinak, VP of corporate finance, LGCP.