Yum Brands is viewed cautiously by BofA with tough comparisons ahead

Jan. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Bank of America picks up coverage again on Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) on what it sees as a balanced view risk-reward profile on the restaurant stock.
  • Analyst Sara Senatore: "While YUM's franchise model underpins EBITDA margin stability, COVID restrictions could hamper unit growth targets and comps in Yum's China business. Additionally, with 2H20-2H21 driving the concepts' best 2-year comps in decades (stay-at-home beneficiary), there are meaningfully difficult compares on top line (2Q21) to come."
  • On valuation, Yum Brands (YUM) is noted to sit at its historical 5-year average relative to the S&P 500 Index. While EPS growth has exceeded that of the market against last year's COVID-depressed results, BofA expects growth. Applying the 5-year average relative multiple of 1.1X to the F23 estimate lands BofA with a price objective on YUM of $157.
