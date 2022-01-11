Apollo Global, Motive Partners fund $225M to alternative investing platform CAIS
Jan. 11, 2022 9:30 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), BENBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Motive Partners invest $225M through a funding round in CAIS, an alternative investment platform. This comes with an additional investment from Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN), valuing CAIS at more than $1B.
- CAIS, which serves the independent wealth management community, will use the proceeds of the financing round to fuel further advancements in technology, enhance customer experience and invest in digitizing product operations.
