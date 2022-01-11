Apollo Global, Motive Partners fund $225M to alternative investing platform CAIS

Jan. 11, 2022 9:30 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), BENBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Person holding tablet, business concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Motive Partners invest $225M through a funding round in CAIS, an alternative investment platform. This comes with an additional investment from Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN), valuing CAIS at more than $1B.
  • CAIS, which serves the independent wealth management community, will use the proceeds of the financing round to fuel further advancements in technology, enhance customer experience and invest in digitizing product operations.
  • Earlier, Apollo Debt Solutions launched with more than $1B in assets under management.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.