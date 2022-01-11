Intercontinental Exchange reports record volume of 2021 environmental contracts traded
Jan. 11, 2022 9:30 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) trades 1.6% higher premarket after it announced that a record volume of environmental contracts traded in 2021; 19M environmental futures and options contracts traded on ICE in 2021.
- These traded contracts included a record 15.2B EU carbon allowances, a record 2.4B California carbon allowances, 346M Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative allowances and, following its launch in May 2021, 255M U.K. carbon allowances.
- A total of 18B tons of carbon allowances traded in 2021, equivalent to an estimated $1T in notional value and equal to over half the world's estimated total annual energy-related emissions footprint.
- ICE plans to expand its renewable energy futures markets with the launch of six new U.S. REC futures on Jan. 18, based on solar and wind energy.