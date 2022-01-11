Virtra form a global teaming agreement with Action Target

Jan. 11, 2022 9:34 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) signs a global teaming agreement with Action Target wherein the two companies will work together to provide the industry with best-in-class solutions for both simulation training systems and live-fire shooting ranges.
  • This teaming agreement with VirTra will further expand Action Target's capabilities and provide the necessary simulation solutions often required as part of our customer's training facilities.
  • More than 400 law enforcement and military locations, spanning local police and the federal government, currently use VirTra simulators to improve judgment, critical thinking, communication skills, and decision-making during highly stressful encounters
